Allegations of Favoritism in Jharkhand Power Plant Controversy

The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favoritism toward the Adani Group during the establishment of a power plant in Jharkhand in 2015. Congress alleges the BJP-sponsored government facilitated land acquisition through coercion and granted rapid clearances for the project, branding it a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, stated that the project affected 10 villages in Jharkhand's Godda district. The project faced backlash for alleged forceful land acquisition from local farmers, leading to accusations against the BJP-led state government at the time for supporting the initiative without properly addressing local interests.

Following political changes in Bangladesh, which initially agreed to procure power from this plant, the Indian government has allowed the electricity to be sold domestically. Amid these tensions, the Congress highlights the ongoing electoral contest in Jharkhand as a struggle between governance for the people versus alleged obeisance to Prime Minister Modi's associates.

