Left Menu

Allegations of Favoritism in Jharkhand Power Plant Controversy

The Congress accuses the BJP of favoring the Adani Group in establishing a power plant in Jharkhand in 2015. Allegations include forced land acquisition and a controversial agreement with Bangladesh. The Congress frames the Jharkhand polls as a battle between the people's interests and government favoritism toward certain corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:42 IST
Allegations of Favoritism in Jharkhand Power Plant Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favoritism toward the Adani Group during the establishment of a power plant in Jharkhand in 2015. Congress alleges the BJP-sponsored government facilitated land acquisition through coercion and granted rapid clearances for the project, branding it a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, stated that the project affected 10 villages in Jharkhand's Godda district. The project faced backlash for alleged forceful land acquisition from local farmers, leading to accusations against the BJP-led state government at the time for supporting the initiative without properly addressing local interests.

Following political changes in Bangladesh, which initially agreed to procure power from this plant, the Indian government has allowed the electricity to be sold domestically. Amid these tensions, the Congress highlights the ongoing electoral contest in Jharkhand as a struggle between governance for the people versus alleged obeisance to Prime Minister Modi's associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024