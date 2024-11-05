Battle for Colorado: Latino Votes in the Balance

The fiercely contested US House race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District is more than just a battle for political power; it represents a critical test of how Republicans and Democrats can appeal to Latino voters, nearly 40% of the district's electorate.

Democratic US Rep. Yadira Caraveo secured a narrow victory in 2022, but her seat is now targeted by Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans. As both candidates seek to win over this crucial demographic, their platforms diverge from traditional party lines, particularly on sensitive issues like border security.

This high-stakes race contrasts Caraveo’s criticisms of Trump-aligned rhetoric with Evans' focus on public safety and legal immigration, highlighting the nuanced Latino viewpoints on immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)