A New Era: Baramati's Leadership Transition

During a campaign event in Baramati, Sharad Pawar, President of the NCP (SP), recognized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's contributions but stressed the need for new leadership for continued development.

He supports Yugendra Pawar, his grandnephew, who is running against Ajit Pawar in the November 20 assembly elections. This intrafamily political contest mirrors the earlier Lok Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar highlighted Yugendra's achievements, including his education in America and management of a sugar mill, as preparation for representing Baramati's future growth needs.

