Left Menu

A New Era: Baramati's Leadership Transition

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar calls for new leadership in Baramati, highlighting Yugendra Pawar as a candidate against Ajit Pawar in the upcoming assembly polls. Despite acknowledging past contributions, he advocates for future development under fresh guidance, emphasizing the region's needs for the next 30 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:26 IST
A New Era: Baramati's Leadership Transition
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

During a campaign event in Baramati, Sharad Pawar, President of the NCP (SP), recognized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's contributions but stressed the need for new leadership for continued development.

He supports Yugendra Pawar, his grandnephew, who is running against Ajit Pawar in the November 20 assembly elections. This intrafamily political contest mirrors the earlier Lok Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar highlighted Yugendra's achievements, including his education in America and management of a sugar mill, as preparation for representing Baramati's future growth needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024