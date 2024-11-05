A New Era: Baramati's Leadership Transition
NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar calls for new leadership in Baramati, highlighting Yugendra Pawar as a candidate against Ajit Pawar in the upcoming assembly polls. Despite acknowledging past contributions, he advocates for future development under fresh guidance, emphasizing the region's needs for the next 30 years.
05-11-2024
During a campaign event in Baramati, Sharad Pawar, President of the NCP (SP), recognized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's contributions but stressed the need for new leadership for continued development.
He supports Yugendra Pawar, his grandnephew, who is running against Ajit Pawar in the November 20 assembly elections. This intrafamily political contest mirrors the earlier Lok Sabha elections.
Sharad Pawar highlighted Yugendra's achievements, including his education in America and management of a sugar mill, as preparation for representing Baramati's future growth needs.
