Kharge Accuses BJP of Jharkhand Resource 'Plunder' Amid Election Tension

In a bold accusation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with attempting to seize control in Jharkhand for the exploitation of the state's rich coal and mineral resources. Addressing a rally in Mandu, Kharge alleged that the influx of BJP leaders into the election-bound state exceeds the number of candidates themselves.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfill his promises, labeling him the 'head of liars'. He critiqued the BJP's focus on wealthy interests, noting that five percent of affluent Indians hold 60 percent of the nation's wealth, while the poor struggle with a mere three percent.

With elections imminent on November 13 and 20, Kharge demanded the BJP reimburse coal dues owed to Jharkhand. The Congress leaders in Jharkhand remain steadfast, predicting the re-election of Hemant Soren as the state's chief minister.

