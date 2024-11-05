Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Jharkhand Resource 'Plunder' Amid Election Tension

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of attempting to seize power in Jharkhand to exploit coal and mineral resources. He criticized Prime Minister Modi and claimed the BJP serves wealthy interests over public welfare. Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with attempting to seize control in Jharkhand for the exploitation of the state's rich coal and mineral resources. Addressing a rally in Mandu, Kharge alleged that the influx of BJP leaders into the election-bound state exceeds the number of candidates themselves.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfill his promises, labeling him the 'head of liars'. He critiqued the BJP's focus on wealthy interests, noting that five percent of affluent Indians hold 60 percent of the nation's wealth, while the poor struggle with a mere three percent.

With elections imminent on November 13 and 20, Kharge demanded the BJP reimburse coal dues owed to Jharkhand. The Congress leaders in Jharkhand remain steadfast, predicting the re-election of Hemant Soren as the state's chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

