Maharashtra Election: A Clash of Love and Division

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena UBT, framed the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election as a contest between those who love the state and those who detest it. He criticized the BJP for sowing division along religious and caste lines. Elections are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:37 IST
Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray characterized the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election as a pivotal battle between love and division.

Speaking at a rally in Radhanagari, Kolhapur, he aligned the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP)—as proponents of state love.

Thackeray accused the ruling BJP of exploiting religious and caste divides to amass power, dubbing their allies as 'enemies of the state'. The elections will occur on November 20, with outcomes revealed on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

