Political Division Allegations in Uttar Pradesh Heat Up

Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad accused the Samajwadi Party and its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, of solely using social media to divide society. Nishad alleged that past riots were due to their rule and praised current peaceful times. Yogi Adityanath's unity message was echoed amid these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:18 IST
Sanjay Nishad
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press briefing in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad leveled serious allegations against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Nishad accused Yadav of being an inactive political presence, alleging he only engages with the public through social media platforms.

Nishad further criticized both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, accusing them of fostering societal division during their tenures. He emphasized that current times are more peaceful compared to the past when riots were more frequent under their governance.

Adding to the narrative, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for unity underlines the state's push against division. His remarks suggest that societal harmony is crucial to avoiding historical mistakes, as previously seen in both India and neighboring Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

