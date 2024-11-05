Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's 'Black Gold'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for allegedly aiming to exploit Jharkhand’s coal resources rather than focusing on the welfare of its people. He accused BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, of neglecting promises like job creation while favoring the wealthy, amid upcoming state assembly elections.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:51 IST
  • India

Amidst the political fervor in poll-bound Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging their intent to exploit the state's rich mineral resources rather than ensuring public welfare.

Kharge claimed that the congregation of BJP leaders in Jharkhand exceeded that of local candidates, signifying their desire to overpower the current tribal-led government.

In his fiery rhetoric, Kharge labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “jhootho ke sardar” and demanded the clearance of coal dues to support Jharkhand's development as assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

