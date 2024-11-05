Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's 'Black Gold'

Amidst the political fervor in poll-bound Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging their intent to exploit the state's rich mineral resources rather than ensuring public welfare.

Kharge claimed that the congregation of BJP leaders in Jharkhand exceeded that of local candidates, signifying their desire to overpower the current tribal-led government.

In his fiery rhetoric, Kharge labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “jhootho ke sardar” and demanded the clearance of coal dues to support Jharkhand's development as assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)