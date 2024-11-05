Defamation Drama: Legal Defenses Heat Up in Bihar
JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of using intimidatory legal tactics following a defamation notice. Yadav's notice was a response to allegations of under-reporting income. Kumar demands a public apology, defending his right to free speech.
In a heated political battle, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar is pushing back against a defamation notice issued by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the latter of employing 'intimidatory legal tactics.'
The notice, served on October 24, alleges Kumar's remarks regarding Yadav's alleged income discrepancies are defaming. Kumar's legal team argues the notice is an attempt to silence critique.
With tensions rising, Kumar insists on a public apology from Yadav, defending his right to freedom of speech and expression amid accusations of electoral misconduct.
