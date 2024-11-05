Left Menu

Election Turbulence: JMM vs PM Security Protocols

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha criticized restrictions during PM Modi's visit, claiming they delayed CM Hemant Soren by 1.5 hours before key election events. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the JMM 'nervous' ahead of assembly elections. A plea was made to President Murmu for intervention and equal rights for tribal leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:38 IST
Election Turbulence: JMM vs PM Security Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has criticized constraints imposed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, alleging they resulted in significant delays for Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of crucial political engagements.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Soren of being 'nervous' as assembly elections approach, amid claims the JMM is attempting to politicize the Prime Minister's security measures. The party has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention, arguing that tribal leaders deserve equitable treatment.

Documents reveal Soren's helicopter was delayed for 90 minutes beyond the expected no-fly period, disrupting his election campaign schedule. The JMM insists that all political campaigners, particularly tribal representatives, should receive unbiased constitutional protection, highlighting Soren's rise through 'great struggle'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024