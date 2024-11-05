Election Turbulence: JMM vs PM Security Protocols

In a heated political exchange, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has criticized constraints imposed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, alleging they resulted in significant delays for Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of crucial political engagements.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Soren of being 'nervous' as assembly elections approach, amid claims the JMM is attempting to politicize the Prime Minister's security measures. The party has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention, arguing that tribal leaders deserve equitable treatment.

Documents reveal Soren's helicopter was delayed for 90 minutes beyond the expected no-fly period, disrupting his election campaign schedule. The JMM insists that all political campaigners, particularly tribal representatives, should receive unbiased constitutional protection, highlighting Soren's rise through 'great struggle'.

