BJP Expels 30 Rebel Leaders Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
The BJP expelled 30 of its members who filed nominations as independent candidates against the party's official nominees in Jharkhand. The expulsion, lasting six years, comes as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections. Key expelled leaders include Chandrma Kumari and Kumkum Devi.
In a decisive move, the BJP expelled 30 leaders on Tuesday for contesting independently against party-approved candidates in the run-up to the Jharkhand assembly elections. This expulsion underscores the party's effort to maintain discipline as elections approach.
The action targets party members who defied directives by filing nominations as independents, thus departing from BJP's policies and undermining official candidates.
Among the expelled are Chandrma Kumari from Palamu and Kumkum Devi from Hazaribag, as the 81-member assembly elections approach. Slated for November 13 and 20, the votes will be counted on November 23, marking a critical phase in Jharkhand's political landscape.
