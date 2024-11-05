Rajnath Singh's Political Rocket: BJP Aims to Launch Jharkhand to New Heights

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a political rally in Hatia, Ranchi, took a swipe at the JMM-led coalition, labeling them as 'fused crackers' of Diwali, contrasting this with BJP's imagery as a 'mighty rocket'. His comments underscored a confident BJP, poised to lead Jharkhand towards progress.

Singh's rhetoric capitalized on allegations of corruption against the state's ruling coalition. He accused the JMM of exploiting tribal interests and described their leadership as a 'sinking ship', emphasizing the BJP's clean slate with past chief ministers like Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das.

The minister made an appeal to voters, urging them to reject the current governance. Highlighting BJP's commitment to tribal development and national unity, Singh promised that the BJP would introduce the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, while ensuring the protection of tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)