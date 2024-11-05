Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

In a charged political climate ahead of Uttar Pradesh's assembly bypolls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP. Yadav accused the party of obstructing the electoral process by using police forces to deter voters, challenging the Election Commission's efforts to boost turnout.

Speaking at a rally in Ghaziabad for candidate Singh Raj Jatav, Yadav expressed concerns over the BJP allegedly delaying the bypoll due to fears of an electoral setback. He criticized the postponement of the bypoll, claiming it was a tactic to avoid defeat, with elections now slated for November 20.

Further criticizing the BJP, Yadav accused them of reviving divisive strategies akin to British colonial rulers. He decried the party's handling of police appointments and expressed frustration over rising inflation and unemployment, which he says have disillusioned society with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)