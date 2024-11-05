Priyanka Gandhi's Rallying Cry: A Promise for Wayanad

During her campaign in Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi criticized both the BJP-led central government and the CPI(M)-led Kerala government. She argued that the politics in India and Kerala is not genuinely serving the people, focusing on issues like inadequate drinking water, education, and healthcare facilities.

Priyanka highlighted that despite Wayanad producing high-quality agricultural products, many farmers face an uncertain future. She accused the BJP of prioritizing retaining power over addressing public needs, emphasizing the need for genuine political transformation and urged residents to vote wisely.

In her speeches, Priyanka also addressed local issues such as the absence of a medical college and commended her brother Rahul for his efforts in the constituency. She advocated for leveraging tourism opportunities to create jobs and promised to remain present and accountable if elected by the people of Wayanad.

