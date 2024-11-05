Left Menu

Farmers in Fertiliser Frenzy: Hooda Accuses BJP of Creating Shortages

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda accuses the BJP government in Haryana of deliberately creating a fertiliser shortage to harm farmers. Despite claims of adequate stock, farmers face long queues and insufficient supply. Hooda calls for accountability and fulfillment of election promises.

Updated: 05-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has raised serious allegations against the BJP government in Haryana, claiming that a deliberate shortage of fertilisers has been created to harm farmers' interests.

Hooda argues that despite the BJP's decade-long governance, farmers are left waiting in long queues each crop season, unable to access necessary fertilisers on time. He criticized the government's false claims of adequate stock, pointing out the gap between what is promised and what is actually delivered.

Hooda calls on the BJP to address the issue urgently, fulfill its election promises, and provide farmers the Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy as pledged. The ongoing crisis has led to increasing farmer unrest, with demands for immediate government accountability and response.

