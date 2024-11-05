Yogi Adityanath: BJP's Bulldozer Campaign in Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of supporting criminal activities. Speaking at election rallies, he urged voters to bring BJP to power for development and security. He also highlighted BJP's achievements in Uttar Pradesh under PM Modi's leadership.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing them of fostering criminal enterprises. In election rallies, he appealed to voters to elect BJP for robust development and security.
Adityanath highlighted the measures taken against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh, a tactic he believes can be replicated in Jharkhand to end alleged corruption led by the current government. He portrayed the BJP as a party of integrity and safety, emphasizing its achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
He claimed that like in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP government in Jharkhand could effectively tackle issues such as illicit land, mining activities, and infrastructure challenges. Elections for the Jharkhand assembly are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
