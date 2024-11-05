JPC Intensifies Efforts on Waqf Amendment Bill with Nationwide Consultations

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, announced plans for an extensive consultation phase scheduled from November 9 to 14. This initiative includes visits to cities such as Guwahati and Kolkata, aimed at meeting delegations to finalize a report on the controversial bill.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman Pal highlighted the significant progress made. Since their inaugural meeting on August 22, the committee has conducted 25 meetings involving examinations of six ministries and interactions with 37 stakeholders, ranging from Islamic and minority organizations to political representatives and state officials.

The upcoming regional visits underscore the committee's commitment to inclusivity, covering cities like Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Lucknow. The JPC aims to submit its findings by the start of Parliament's Winter Session, reflecting its dedication to reforming the Waqf Act of 1995, amid longstanding concerns of mismanagement and corruption.

