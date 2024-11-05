Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Markets Brace for U.S. Election Volatility

Euro zone bond yields rose amid anticipation of the U.S. election, which is expected to increase market volatility. German and Italian bond yields rose, influenced by similar moves in U.S. Treasury yields. Analysts warn of further rate volatility depending on the election outcome, particularly if Trump's policies affect economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:03 IST
Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Tuesday as global markets turned their focus to the U.S. presidential election. The German 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, increased by 3 basis points to 2.42%, nearing last week's three-month peak.

Trading in euro zone bond markets will cease prior to the conclusion of the U.S. election, but potential volatility looms once activities resume on Wednesday. The MOVE index, which estimates prospective volatility in U.S. Treasuries, has climbed to its highest level in a year, suggesting heightened rate fluctuations post-election, as noted by ING analysts.

Amid speculations of a tight race, market expectations suggest Trump's victory could elevate Treasury yields via inflationary growth policies. In Europe, however, the dynamic remains complex, with potential tariffs under Trump likely influencing ECB policies and prompting yields to decrease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

