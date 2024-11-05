Euro Zone Bond Markets Brace for U.S. Election Volatility

Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Tuesday as global markets turned their focus to the U.S. presidential election. The German 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, increased by 3 basis points to 2.42%, nearing last week's three-month peak.

Trading in euro zone bond markets will cease prior to the conclusion of the U.S. election, but potential volatility looms once activities resume on Wednesday. The MOVE index, which estimates prospective volatility in U.S. Treasuries, has climbed to its highest level in a year, suggesting heightened rate fluctuations post-election, as noted by ING analysts.

Amid speculations of a tight race, market expectations suggest Trump's victory could elevate Treasury yields via inflationary growth policies. In Europe, however, the dynamic remains complex, with potential tariffs under Trump likely influencing ECB policies and prompting yields to decrease.

