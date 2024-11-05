Left Menu

Tribals to Reclaim Their Rule in Jharkhand: CM Soren's Bold Promise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announces tribals will lead the state, citing that Jharkhand belongs to them. At a public meeting, he alleged the BJP of inciting conflict with Hindu-Muslim narratives while praising his government’s performance. The state assembly elections are set for November.

  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling assertion, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated on Tuesday that tribals would govern the state, emphasizing that Jharkhand rightfully belongs to them.

Soren, also the JMM executive president, accused the BJP of sowing discord with Hindu-Muslim narratives, dismissing claims of danger to Hindus in the region. He emphasized the historical struggle for Jharkhand's statehood and vowed to safeguard tribal rights.

The Chief Minister highlighted that, with the exception of Raghubar Das, all past chief ministers have hailed from tribal communities. Soren condemned alleged intimidation by BJP using CBI and ED, referencing his own ordeal with false corruption charges. Undaunted, Soren declared steadfast resistance against the BJP's alleged tactics to destabilize his government.

