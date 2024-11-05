Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Visit: A Balance of Development and Criticism

In a politically charged visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Raebareli on Tuesday to kickstart a series of development initiatives while navigating a storm of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amid fanfare, he inaugurated a beautification project and laid the foundation for new road constructions, embracing his commitment to regional progress.

However, Gandhi's visit was not without controversy. Dinesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister and BJP MLC, vocalized stern criticism, accusing the Gandhi family of neglecting their constituency over the years. Singh highlighted that despite his longstanding relationship with Raebareli, Gandhi's presence has been fleeting.

The visit also featured a DISHA meeting with local officials, focusing on central government schemes like MGNREGA. As Gandhi reaffirmed his promise to address local concerns, Singh contrasted Congress's track record with the BJP's developmental efforts, noting significant infrastructure investments in Raebareli during recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)