Protests Erupt Over Deadly Serbian Railway Incident

Thousands protested in Novi Sad, Serbia, voicing anger over a collapse that killed 14 at a railway station. Accusations of negligence and corruption by the government fueled demonstrations. Police dispersed the crowd using pepper spray, while Serbian opposition blames authorities close to President Vucic for the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of Serbian opposition supporters took to the streets of Novi Sad in a violent protest following a deadly railway station accident, blaming the government for negligence and corruption.

The tragedy occurred last Friday, claiming 14 lives and leaving three injured when the station's roofing collapsed. Amid rising tensions, demonstrators attacked property and clashed with police.

Opposition and rights groups hold President Vucic and his party accountable for widespread corruption, while Serbian authorities deny such claims as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

