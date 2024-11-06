Protests Erupt Over Deadly Serbian Railway Incident

Thousands of Serbian opposition supporters took to the streets of Novi Sad in a violent protest following a deadly railway station accident, blaming the government for negligence and corruption.

The tragedy occurred last Friday, claiming 14 lives and leaving three injured when the station's roofing collapsed. Amid rising tensions, demonstrators attacked property and clashed with police.

Opposition and rights groups hold President Vucic and his party accountable for widespread corruption, while Serbian authorities deny such claims as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)