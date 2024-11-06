Judge Denies GOP Bid to Block Absentee Ballots in Georgia

A U.S. judge dismissed a Republican attempt to halt the processing of some absentee ballots in seven Georgia counties, labeling the effort as discriminatory against political opponents.

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit to prevent these counties from accepting ballots over the weekend, arguing that voting should have ended on Friday. During a phone hearing on Election Day, Judge Stan Baker criticized the Republicans for targeting Democratic-leaning counties.

Georgia, a key battleground state, is crucial in the election contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The decision could significantl impact voter turnout in favor of Democratic candidate Harris.

