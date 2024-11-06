Left Menu

Judge Denies GOP Bid to Block Absentee Ballots in Georgia

A U.S. judge rejected a Republican attempt to stop seven Georgia counties from accepting some absentee ballots, criticizing it as discriminatory. The Trump-appointed judge emphasized the decision's potential effect on Democratic-leaning counties. Georgia plays a pivotal role in the election between Trump and Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:16 IST
Judge Denies GOP Bid to Block Absentee Ballots in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge dismissed a Republican attempt to halt the processing of some absentee ballots in seven Georgia counties, labeling the effort as discriminatory against political opponents.

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit to prevent these counties from accepting ballots over the weekend, arguing that voting should have ended on Friday. During a phone hearing on Election Day, Judge Stan Baker criticized the Republicans for targeting Democratic-leaning counties.

Georgia, a key battleground state, is crucial in the election contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The decision could significantl impact voter turnout in favor of Democratic candidate Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024