Judge Denies GOP Bid to Block Absentee Ballots in Georgia
A U.S. judge rejected a Republican attempt to stop seven Georgia counties from accepting some absentee ballots, criticizing it as discriminatory. The Trump-appointed judge emphasized the decision's potential effect on Democratic-leaning counties. Georgia plays a pivotal role in the election between Trump and Harris.
A U.S. judge dismissed a Republican attempt to halt the processing of some absentee ballots in seven Georgia counties, labeling the effort as discriminatory against political opponents.
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit to prevent these counties from accepting ballots over the weekend, arguing that voting should have ended on Friday. During a phone hearing on Election Day, Judge Stan Baker criticized the Republicans for targeting Democratic-leaning counties.
Georgia, a key battleground state, is crucial in the election contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The decision could significantl impact voter turnout in favor of Democratic candidate Harris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- judge
- Republicans
- Georgia
- absentee ballots
- election
- Trump
- Harris
- battleground
- state
- votes
ALSO READ
Dueling Narratives: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump on the Campaign Trail
Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump on the Midwestern Campaign Trail
Indian American Republicans Criticize Kamala Harris' Policies
Asian Stocks Dip Amid U.S. Election Jitters and Bond Sell-Off
Dollar Dominance: Election Uncertainty and Fed Moves Shape Currency Market