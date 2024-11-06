Battle of Beliefs: Harris vs. Trump in the Presidential Polls

In a high-stakes political showdown, Democrat Kamala Harris faced off against Republican Donald Trump on Election Day, as Americans took to the polls to express their stance on critical issues.

Preliminary exit polls by Edison Research show varied voter sentiments. North Carolina data revealed 43% of voters favored Trump, a shift from previous elections, while 48% favored Harris. The economy emerged as a significant concern, with 36% prioritizing it in their voting decision.

Demographic insights from the polls highlight changes in voter turnout, with variations across gender, race, and education levels. These results are a snapshot of national opinion, evolving as more survey data comes in.

(With inputs from agencies.)