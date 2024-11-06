Exit Poll Insights: Harris vs. Trump in 2024 Election Battle

In a tightly contested U.S. presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are competing for voter support by staking bold positions on issues like abortion, the economy, and foreign policy.

An exit poll by Edison Research provides preliminary insights into voter sentiments, particularly in Nevada. It shows 46% favorability for Trump and 45% for Harris, along with key concerns on economy, immigration, and democracy.

The exit poll underscores the changing dynamics in demographic turnout, with variations among gender, education, and ethnicity, offering a glimpse into how voter priorities and participation have shifted since the last election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)