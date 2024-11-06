Global Pulse: Events Shaping Today's Headlines

In Serbia, anger erupted as opposition supporters clashed violently with police in Novi Sad, reacting to a train station catastrophe that claimed 14 lives. The protesters blame governmental negligence and corruption for the incident at the railway station on Friday.

Israeli political dynamics took a complex turn as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, intensifying the conflict within the government amid ongoing regional conflicts. This move may impact the strategic approach to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Amid U.S. elections, hoax bomb threats reportedly linked to Russian domains targeted voting sites in key states. No credible threats were confirmed, according to the FBI, which prioritizes safeguarding election integrity. Meanwhile, a large caravan of migrants is traveling through Mexico, symbolizing the pressing issue of immigration in the U.S. elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)