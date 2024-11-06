Election Day Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Battleground States

On Election Day, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a contested presidential race, each securing early victories in states like Indiana and Vermont respectively. Georgia remained a critical battleground as voters expressed concerns over democracy and the economy.

Preliminary national exit polls indicated that nearly three-quarters of voters see American democracy as under threat, highlighting profound national polarization intensified during the campaign. Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud contrasted with Harris's warnings about threats to democracy.

Amid accusations of misinformation, Trump hinted at declaring victory prematurely while Harris mobilized voters, emphasizing reproductive rights and addressing voters at her alma mater. As America voted amidst tight margins and high stakes, the outcome of this historic race remained too close to call.

(With inputs from agencies.)