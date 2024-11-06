Left Menu

Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections

Donald Trump has secured Florida's 30 electoral votes for the third consecutive election. The state, formerly a key battleground, is leaning more Republican. A Democrat last won Florida in 2012 with Obama. Trump's victory margin in Florida expanded significantly from 2016 to 2020.

Updated: 06-11-2024 06:51 IST
Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections
In a notable political triumph, Donald Trump has secured Florida for the third consecutive election, clinching the state's valuable 30 electoral votes.

Once considered a pivotal battleground, Florida has increasingly leaned toward the Republican side. This trend marks a shift since Barack Obama, the last Democratic nominee to win Florida in 2012.

Trump's 2020 victory sees a growing margin of success in his adopted home state, with the Associated Press announcing the win at 8:01 p.m. EST.

