Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections

In a notable political triumph, Donald Trump has secured Florida for the third consecutive election, clinching the state's valuable 30 electoral votes.

Once considered a pivotal battleground, Florida has increasingly leaned toward the Republican side. This trend marks a shift since Barack Obama, the last Democratic nominee to win Florida in 2012.

Trump's 2020 victory sees a growing margin of success in his adopted home state, with the Associated Press announcing the win at 8:01 p.m. EST.

