Trump's Triumphant Third in Louisiana

Donald Trump secured a win in Louisiana for the third straight presidential election, adding eight electoral votes. He benefits from backing by strong political allies in the state. The GOP dominates Louisiana's political landscape, consistently supporting the Republican presidential nominee since 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:52 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his stronghold in Louisiana as he clinched the state for the third consecutive presidential election, boosting his electoral vote count by eight.

Trump's victory is backed by significant political allies within the state, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Governor Jeff Landry.

The Republican dominance in Louisiana continues, with the GOP holding every statewide elected office and legislative control, ensuring support for the Republican nominee since 1996. Trump won the state with 58% of the vote in the past two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

