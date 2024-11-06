Trump's Triumphant Third in Louisiana

Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his stronghold in Louisiana as he clinched the state for the third consecutive presidential election, boosting his electoral vote count by eight.

Trump's victory is backed by significant political allies within the state, such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Governor Jeff Landry.

The Republican dominance in Louisiana continues, with the GOP holding every statewide elected office and legislative control, ensuring support for the Republican nominee since 1996. Trump won the state with 58% of the vote in the past two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)