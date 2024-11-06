Left Menu

BJP Expels 40 Leaders Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions in Mahayuti Alliance

The BJP expelled 40 leaders for violating party discipline amidst tensions with Mahayuti allies over seat-sharing. Leaders, including Shrikant Karle, faced expulsion for filing independent nominations. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance launched a manifesto promoting growth, as Maharashtra elections neared with voting scheduled for November 20 and results on November 23.

06-11-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move amid escalating tensions over seat-sharing among the Mahayuti alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 40 leaders from 37 different assembly constituencies for contravening party directives.

The Maharashtra BJP office secretary, Mukul Kulkarni, announced the decision, emphasizing that holding a position within the party while breaching its line was untenable.

This decisive measure comes just days after Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed intentions to persuade party rebels, who had filed independent nominations, to withdraw by the November 4 deadline. Among those expelled is Shrikant Karle, who recently filed as an independent candidate from Dhule Rural.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty withdrew his candidacy from the Boriwali assembly seat in north Mumbai, protesting against the BJP's choice of candidate, Sanjay Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance released its ambitious manifesto, promising transformative growth for Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, unveiled this vision at a public meeting in Kolhapur North, signaling their dedication to securing a prosperous future for the state.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. As the Maharashtra assembly elections draw close, with voting on November 20 and counting on November 23, the political landscape remains tense yet hopeful for decisive outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

