Left Menu

J&K Assembly Passes Resolution on Special Status Restoration Amidst Opposition Uproar

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking dialogue for restoring its special status. Despite opposition from BJP members, the resolution, highlighting concerns over its unilateral removal, was approved without debate during a voice vote. The session saw disruptions, leading to adjournments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:40 IST
J&K Assembly Passes Resolution on Special Status Restoration Amidst Opposition Uproar
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly made headlines on Wednesday by passing a resolution advocating for dialogue aimed at restoring the region's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019. The resolution, brought forth by NC MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was approved without debate amidst considerable uproar from opposition ranks.

The resolution articulated concerns over the 'unilateral removal' of J&K's special status and emphasized on constitutional guarantees safeguarding the identity and rights of its people. Despite BJP opposition members, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, rejecting the motion on grounds that it was not listed in the business, the Speaker permitted a voice vote during noisy scenes.

The session faced interruptions with BJP members vehemently opposing the resolution and storming the well of the House, which led to multiple adjournments. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, remarked on the Assembly's resolve, maintaining that it accomplished its mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024