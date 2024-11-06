J&K Assembly Passes Resolution on Special Status Restoration Amidst Opposition Uproar

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly made headlines on Wednesday by passing a resolution advocating for dialogue aimed at restoring the region's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019. The resolution, brought forth by NC MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was approved without debate amidst considerable uproar from opposition ranks.

The resolution articulated concerns over the 'unilateral removal' of J&K's special status and emphasized on constitutional guarantees safeguarding the identity and rights of its people. Despite BJP opposition members, led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, rejecting the motion on grounds that it was not listed in the business, the Speaker permitted a voice vote during noisy scenes.

The session faced interruptions with BJP members vehemently opposing the resolution and storming the well of the House, which led to multiple adjournments. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, remarked on the Assembly's resolve, maintaining that it accomplished its mandate.

