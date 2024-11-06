Political Tensions Rise as Maharashtra Elections Approach

Political rhetoric intensified in Maharashtra as opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar countered remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis had criticized Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Samvidhan Sammelan', provoking a sharp response from Wadettiwar, who claimed the BJP's comments represented fear of Gandhi's influence.

Wadettiwar defended social organizations targeted by Fadnavis' 'urban Naxalite' label, calling for an investigation if such claims hold merit. The tension marks a heated prelude to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a campaign in Nagpur, Maharashtra's political landscape is a battleground for the opposition MVA coalition and the Mahayuti alliance. Historical election outcomes underscore the competitive race ahead, as both sides jockey for political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)