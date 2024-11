Akbaruddin Owaisi Challenges Maharashtra's Political Ideology

On Tuesday, Akbaruddin Owaisi, a leader of the AIMIM, accused Maharashtra's political parties of running out of ideological steam, even as he faced accusations of being communal from parties engaging in divisive politics.

Owaisi made a strong plea for national unity among communities, asserting the equal belonging of people sporting diverse cultural markers, such as turbans, skullcaps, and tilaks. Speaking at a public rally in Amkhas Maidan, he campaigned for AIMIM candidates contesting in Aurangabad's assembly polls.

Highlighting issues like mob lynching and religious discourse, Owaisi questioned whether these weaken the country. He criticized prominent political parties in Maharashtra, suggesting they've lost ideological integrity after forming unlikely alliances. He urged Maratha, Muslim, and Dalit communities to unite for Marathwada's development.

