INDIA Bloc Announces Groundbreaking Poll Guarantees Amid BJP Criticism

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Manoj Pandey criticizes the BJP's critique of the INDIA bloc's 'Ek Vote Saat Guarantees' promise for the upcoming Assembly polls, emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling promises. The manifesto includes guarantees like lower LPG prices and jobs, aiming to boost voter confidence amidst opposition allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:53 IST
INDIA Bloc Announces Groundbreaking Poll Guarantees Amid BJP Criticism
JMM leader Manoj Pandey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey has fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its disparagement of the 'Ek Vote Saat Guarantees' slogan, which the INDIA bloc has promoted ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Pandey assured that these seven guarantees would be implemented effectively on the ground.

He accused the BJP of broken promises, noting past commitments such as creating 'smart cities' and recovering black money, which have not been fulfilled, while JMM's pledges aim to positively impact the common man. He further emphasized their promise to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450, contrasting BJP's unfulfilled promise in Rajasthan.

The INDIA bloc revealed its joint manifesto, listing seven guarantees, including affordable LPG, job creation, and better education facilities. Present at the release were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting the alliance's commitment ahead of the polls ending Jharkhand Assembly's term by January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

