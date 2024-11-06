Left Menu

A New Cold Front: Trump's Victory and Russia's Relations

Trump's 2024 presidential win is seen as a chance to reset U.S.-Russia relations, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund. While tensions remain post-Ukraine invasion, Trump's pragmatic stance on spending may impact U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict, despite possible resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:01 IST
The recent victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election has been marked as a new dawn for relations between Moscow and Washington. Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, emphasized that this political shift presents fresh opportunities for the two nations.

Ties between the nuclear-armed powers have remained tense following Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. Dmitriev highlighted Trump's win as a response to the perceived failings of the preceding Biden administration, hinting at potential realignments in diplomatic strategies.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev noted that Trump's business-centered mindset could lead to reduced U.S. financial support for Ukraine. This development follows Kremlin-favored media narratives suggesting a preference for Trump, contrasting official claims of indifference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

