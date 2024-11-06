US Election Outcomes: Implications for Iranian Economy

As U.S. elections conclude with Donald Trump claiming victory, Iranian spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani asserts that Iranians' everyday lives won't be swayed by the result.

Despite potential renewed sanctions under Trump's 'maximum pressure policy', Iran remains steadfast in its economic strategies, emphasizing endurance and continuity.

The prospect of a Trump's presidency, however, unsettled Iran's currency, setting it to a historic low, highlighting economic fragility amid global political shifts.

