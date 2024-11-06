Left Menu

US Election Outcomes: Implications for Iranian Economy

Despite concerns over U.S. election results, Iranian government spokespeople insist that the livelihoods of the public will remain unaffected. Although Trump may reinstate his 'maximum pressure policy' with sanctions and support for Israel, Iran claims its policies, not based on individuals, are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:42 IST
As U.S. elections conclude with Donald Trump claiming victory, Iranian spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani asserts that Iranians' everyday lives won't be swayed by the result.

Despite potential renewed sanctions under Trump's 'maximum pressure policy', Iran remains steadfast in its economic strategies, emphasizing endurance and continuity.

The prospect of a Trump's presidency, however, unsettled Iran's currency, setting it to a historic low, highlighting economic fragility amid global political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

