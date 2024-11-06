Independent Candidate Challenges Dynasty Politics in Jamshedpur

In a bold move shaking up local politics, Shiv Shankar Singh, previously affiliated with the BJP, has announced his candidacy as an Independent in the Jamshedpur East assembly elections. His decision stems from disillusionment with the BJP's choice to field a candidate from an influential family, despite public denouncements of dynastic politics.

Singh, a veteran with three decades in politics and an RSS background, was suspended from the BJP for contesting against party-backed candidate Purnima Das Sahu. Criticizing both BJP and Congress for their choice of 'parachuted candidates,' he highlighted his deep-rooted connection with the constituency's issues, such as local development, education, and job creation.

Campaigning on a manifesto prioritizing an IT park, placement training, industrial revival, and better education and healthcare, Singh asserted his commitment to the real needs of Jamshedpur East residents. His candidacy not only challenges traditional party politics but also draws attention to grassroots concerns over elite representation.

