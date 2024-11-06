Destruction in Barja: Searching for Survivors Amid Ruins

On Wednesday, Lebanese rescuers combed through the debris of a decimated apartment building in Barja, a town south of Beirut, in search of survivors or bodies after a devastating Israeli strike. Local health authorities confirmed the attack claimed at least 20 lives on Tuesday evening.

The airstrike struck a multi-storey apartment situated on a hilltop, carving off sections of the building and exposing its inner structure. Lebanon's health ministry reported that 14 individuals were also wounded in the strike, with the death toll potentially rising as more remains are uncovered.

A resident, Moussa Zahran, whose apartment was hit, recounted how the collapse resulted in dire injuries for his family: his son was hit by a rock, and Zahran himself suffered burns. The attack reflects the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has caused over 3,000 deaths in recent weeks, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)