Zelenskiy's Strategic Praise for Trump's Victory Sparks Speculation

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's praise for Trump follows his apparent victory, prompting speculation on U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump's promise to end the conflict raises questions about future U.S. support. Analysts predict potential peace talks and changes in aid, while Ukrainians await Trump's proposed swift resolution to the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:49 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Donald Trump on Wednesday amid the Republican candidate's apparent victory, raising questions about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv in its ongoing war with Russia.

In recent months, Ukraine has faced accelerated territorial losses as Russian forces, better equipped and larger, advance in key eastern frontline sectors. Trump has criticized the extent of U.S. aid to Ukraine and vowed to end the conflict before assuming office, though he has not detailed his plan.

Following Trump's victory claim, Zelenskiy expressed eagerness to collaborate with the next U.S. administration under Trump's leadership, striving to maintain ties amid uncertainties surrounding Trump's potential impact on the war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

