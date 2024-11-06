Revitalizing Ties: India-US Relationship Poised for Strength Under Trump’s Return

India and the United States are gearing up for a renewed phase of robust bilateral ties as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured that the cooperation between the two countries is set to expand across various fields, including environment, technology, space, and defence.

With Trump's election campaign emphasizing 'America First' policies and advocating for higher tariffs on foreign imports, concerns have arisen in New Delhi regarding potential trade disruptions. However, Scindia's affirmations, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to Trump, highlight India's optimism about sustaining unhindered trade and economic relations with its largest trading partner, the U.S.

Looking ahead, plans to establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit in India signify a deepening of this strategic partnership. The initiative aligns with the US State Department's efforts under the International Technology Security and Innovation fund to enhance global semiconductor diversity, signaling a promising future for Indo-US collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)