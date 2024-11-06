Netanyahu Welcomes Trump's Election: Implications for Israeli Politics and U.S. Relations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies celebrated Donald Trump's return to the presidency, viewing it as a chance to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations and secure support. The Israeli settler community sees Trump's win as an assurance of unconditional backing.

However, the Palestinian group Hamas has urged Trump to reconsider U.S. support for Israel, which they criticize as blind. Tensions persist as Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, intensifying domestic turmoil despite Trump's perceived support.

The first Trump administration's moves to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the Golan Heights' sovereignty benefit Netanyahu. Yet, U.S. involvement in ongoing regional conflicts remains uncertain, with challenges continuing under Trump's leadership.

