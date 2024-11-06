Left Menu

Netanyahu Welcomes Trump's Election: Implications for Israeli Politics and U.S. Relations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters expressed enthusiasm for Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, anticipating a strong alliance. The victory is seen as favorable by the Israeli settler movement but raises tensions with Palestinian groups. Netanyahu's administration faces internal and external challenges to foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:12 IST
Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies celebrated Donald Trump's return to the presidency, viewing it as a chance to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations and secure support. The Israeli settler community sees Trump's win as an assurance of unconditional backing.

However, the Palestinian group Hamas has urged Trump to reconsider U.S. support for Israel, which they criticize as blind. Tensions persist as Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, intensifying domestic turmoil despite Trump's perceived support.

The first Trump administration's moves to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the Golan Heights' sovereignty benefit Netanyahu. Yet, U.S. involvement in ongoing regional conflicts remains uncertain, with challenges continuing under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

