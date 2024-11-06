Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates NCP to Publish Symbol Disclaimer

The Supreme Court has directed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to publish a disclaimer indicating the 'clock' symbol issue is unresolved in court. This order follows pleas over the symbol's use by factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. The directive comes amid upcoming assembly polls.

Updated: 06-11-2024 18:43 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to issue a disclaimer in newspapers regarding the 'clock' symbol's pending court decision.

The directive, from a bench including Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, mandates disclaimer publication within 36 hours in both English and Marathi newspapers.

Clyde Crasto, representing the opposition NCP faction of Sharad Pawar, insists on strict compliance, highlighting prior lapses during the last Lok Sabha elections where disclaimers were inadequately displayed.

