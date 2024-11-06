Markets Surge as Trump Secures Historic 2024 Election Win

In an extraordinary turn of events, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are poised to hit record highs after Republican Donald Trump's impressive 2024 U.S. presidential election victory. The market is buoyed by prospects of lower taxes and deregulation.

Wall Street is experiencing a significant upswing, with Dow futures rocketing over 1,300 points, nearing the 6,000 mark. Investors are optimistic about Trump's fiscal strategies, anticipated to favor U.S. corporates.

Stocks linked to Trump's policies saw substantial premarket gains, with Trump Media & Technology Group and Tesla leading the charge. Banking shares also surged, driven by expectations of reduced regulatory burdens under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)