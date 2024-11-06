Left Menu

Markets Surge as Trump Secures Historic 2024 Election Win

The S&P 500 and Dow are set to reach record highs following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory. Wall Street anticipates lower taxes and deregulation, boosting Trump trades, as U.S. Treasury yields and bitcoin hit record highs, and the dollar strengthened. Stocks in pro-Trump sectors gained substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:22 IST
In an extraordinary turn of events, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are poised to hit record highs after Republican Donald Trump's impressive 2024 U.S. presidential election victory. The market is buoyed by prospects of lower taxes and deregulation.

Wall Street is experiencing a significant upswing, with Dow futures rocketing over 1,300 points, nearing the 6,000 mark. Investors are optimistic about Trump's fiscal strategies, anticipated to favor U.S. corporates.

Stocks linked to Trump's policies saw substantial premarket gains, with Trump Media & Technology Group and Tesla leading the charge. Banking shares also surged, driven by expectations of reduced regulatory burdens under the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

