Trump's Prospective Cabinet Choices: Key Players and Positions

Donald Trump, poised for victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential race, is preparing to assemble a new cabinet. With the looming task of selecting pivotal administration officials, speculation surrounds his choices for top positions across defense, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, and economic policy.

Among the potential candidates for Treasury Secretary are notable figures like Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who is critical of heavy regulations by agencies such as the Federal Reserve, and Scott Bessent, a hedge fund investor favoring laissez-faire policies. John Paulson, a Trump donor and hedge fund manager known for supporting tax cuts, is also a strong contender.

The list of prospective picks extends to positions like Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, with contenders such as Robert O'Brien, Bill Hagerty, Mike Pompeo, and Richard Grenell. These individuals are seen as crucial to shaping Trump's administration's policies in both domestic and international spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)