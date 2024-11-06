Congress Initiates Delhi Nyay Yatra to Amplify Public Grievances

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to take part in the first day of the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra', a party endeavor to highlight public concerns, according to officials. The month-long event begins on November 8 with involvement from prominent party leaders.

The yatra will traverse through all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Delhi, scheduled to conclude on December 4. About 250-300 Congress workers will engage with residents each day, bringing issues to light and considering public suggestions.

Headed by Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav, the initiative includes planned participation from senior figures like Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, alongside professionals such as advocates and doctors over various days.

(With inputs from agencies.)