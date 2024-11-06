Resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status Passed in Assembly

Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi declared the National Conference has kept its promise by moving a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's special status during the first session of the Legislative Assembly.

Mehdi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party members while underscoring that this move opens the doors for a broader struggle. He noted the importance of raising this issue both in Parliament and the Assembly, emphasizing it as a combined state effort that needs to continue.

Despite BJP criticism of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's role, accused of partisanship, Mehdi dismissed these allegations. He also questioned the relevance of the LG office in a democratic setup, asserting it holds no significance for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)