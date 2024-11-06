BJP Kicks Off Massive Membership Drive in Jammu & Kashmir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a major membership drive in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting its commitment to genuine democracy in the political arena. The campaign was launched by BJP's J-K unit President, Sat Paul Sharma, who emphasized the party's dedication to democratic principles both internally and nationwide.

Sharma took aim at opposition parties, critiquing their nepotistic practices, where leadership is often confined within one family. He was joined by former BJP chief Ravinder Raina, ex-deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, and former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas in rallying support for the drive.

As the BJP targets 20 lakh primary members in J-K, Sharma pointed out the importance of engaging with the masses by ensuring proportional membership to the votes secured, aiming for a minimum of 200 primary members per booth. This effort is part of the party's larger strategy to embody its motto of 'Sangathan Parv'.

