British Finance Pushes Back Against Trump's Tariff Plans

British finance minister Rachel Reeves commits to advocating for free trade to the Trump administration amid concerns over proposed U.S. import tariffs. The potential tariffs could impact the British economy, with growth forecasts lowered. Reeves emphasizes ongoing dialogue to maintain a strong U.S.-U.K. economic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:04 IST
In the face of potential trade disruptions, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has pledged to voice strong support for free trade to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Trump's proposal to impose a 10% universal tariff on all U.S. imports has raised alarms worldwide.

Addressing the Treasury Committee, Reeves highlighted the need for active dialogue, especially with the United States, to ensure the continuation of unfettered trade. She assured the committee that Britain would not be passive in maintaining crucial economic ties.

Amidst these developments, analysts have revised Britain's economic growth forecast, anticipating potential risks. Nonetheless, Reeves remains cautiously optimistic, stressing preparation for all possibilities and the ability of the British government to influence global economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

