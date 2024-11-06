British Finance Pushes Back Against Trump's Tariff Plans

In the face of potential trade disruptions, British finance minister Rachel Reeves has pledged to voice strong support for free trade to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Trump's proposal to impose a 10% universal tariff on all U.S. imports has raised alarms worldwide.

Addressing the Treasury Committee, Reeves highlighted the need for active dialogue, especially with the United States, to ensure the continuation of unfettered trade. She assured the committee that Britain would not be passive in maintaining crucial economic ties.

Amidst these developments, analysts have revised Britain's economic growth forecast, anticipating potential risks. Nonetheless, Reeves remains cautiously optimistic, stressing preparation for all possibilities and the ability of the British government to influence global economic policy.

