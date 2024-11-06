Left Menu

NCP Expels Vijay Dakle Amid Kothrud Election Controversy

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) expelled Vijay Dakle for contesting as an independent in Kothrud. Dakle defied orders to step down against the official alliance candidate, resulting in his removal from the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has expelled Vijay Dakle for anti-party activities. Dakle, a local NCP functionary and head of the party's social cell, is running as an independent in the Kothrud assembly constituency. This seat is contested by BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, the ruling Mahayuti coalition's candidate.

The decision to expel Dakle was announced via a letter from NCP city unit president Deepak Mankar. The letter stated that Dakle was repeatedly asked to withdraw from the election but chose to continue his candidacy against the alliance's official nominee.

Dakle, also a member of the state NCP's executive committee, faced disciplinary action as the party aims to maintain unity ahead of the crucial election. The expulsion underscores the party's commitment to its alliances and official candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

