Hero's Farewell: Honoring Soldier Badrilal Yadav

The village of Narwal in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a poignant farewell on Wednesday as the last rites of Army man Badrilal Yadav were conducted with full state honors. Yadav, who served as a Naik with the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Rajouri on November 4.

A 5km-long funeral procession saw a massive crowd accompanying Yadav's mortal remains from his home, chanting slogans and scattering flower petals in tribute. His two young sons, Piyush and Rajbir, performed the final rites in the presence of state minister Gautam Tetwal, dignitaries, and district officials.

The state police paid respects with a guard of honor, and minister Tetwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for Yadav's family. Additionally, a road will be named to honor his memory.

