Hero's Farewell: Honoring Soldier Badrilal Yadav
Badrilal Yadav, an Army man who died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir, was given a state funeral in his native village in Madhya Pradesh. A large procession accompanied his mortal remains, and financial aid was announced for his family in a condolence meeting.
- Country:
- India
The village of Narwal in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a poignant farewell on Wednesday as the last rites of Army man Badrilal Yadav were conducted with full state honors. Yadav, who served as a Naik with the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Rajouri on November 4.
A 5km-long funeral procession saw a massive crowd accompanying Yadav's mortal remains from his home, chanting slogans and scattering flower petals in tribute. His two young sons, Piyush and Rajbir, performed the final rites in the presence of state minister Gautam Tetwal, dignitaries, and district officials.
The state police paid respects with a guard of honor, and minister Tetwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for Yadav's family. Additionally, a road will be named to honor his memory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fifteen persons injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Official.
Powerful Blast at Ordnance Factory Injures Workers in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Court Defends Interfaith Couple Amid Controversy
Madhya Pradesh Secures Over Rs 31,000 Crore in Investment at Regional Industry Conclave
Swift Evacuation Saves Lives in Madhya Pradesh School Bus Fire