'Jayostute' Anthem Unites Maharashtra's Opposition Bloc at MVA Rally

In an event that brought Maharashtra's opposition together, a rally organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) featured 'Jayostute', a song by V D Savarkar. The anthem, praising freedom and the motherland, was sung as the coalition announced guarantees for women, youth, and farmers.

Significant political personalities such as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray participated in the event held at Bandra Kurla Complex. However, the Savarkar-penned song played out before Gandhi and others made their way to the podium.

The rally comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Congress and BJP regarding Savarkar, a prominent figure in Maharashtra's history, and reflects the evolving dynamics as parties gear up for the November elections.

