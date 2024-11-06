A Comeback Like No Other: Trump Rewrites History
Donald J Trump, once politically sidelined, makes a historic return to power as he wins a second presidential term. Despite legal challenges and assassination attempts, Trump's aggressive campaign against rising inflation and illegal immigration resonates with voters, cementing his place back in the White House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Four years ago, Donald J Trump faced political exile after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, departing the White House with his future uncertain.
Yet, in a stunning twist, Trump has reclaimed the presidency following a hard-fought battle against Democratic rival Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback.
Convicted of a felony and surviving assassination attempts, Trump's victory comes amid rising economic concerns, appealing to middle-class voters keen on addressing inflation and immigration issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Containing inflation, ensuring security in food, energy, health and water sectors priority issues for all countries: PM Modi at BRICS summit.
Turkey's Wage Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Support
RBI Governor Advocates Caution Amid Inflation Concerns
RBI Governor Advocates Neutral Stance Amid Inflation Concerns
Balancing AI: New White House Rules for National Security