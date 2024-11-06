A Comeback Like No Other: Trump Rewrites History

Four years ago, Donald J Trump faced political exile after losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, departing the White House with his future uncertain.

Yet, in a stunning twist, Trump has reclaimed the presidency following a hard-fought battle against Democratic rival Kamala Harris, marking a remarkable political comeback.

Convicted of a felony and surviving assassination attempts, Trump's victory comes amid rising economic concerns, appealing to middle-class voters keen on addressing inflation and immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)